KARACHI: Pro-Palestinian protesters entered a Domino’s Pizza outlet in Karachi on Tuesday as part of a worldwide solidarity movement supporting Gaza, intensifying demonstrations against multinational chains perceived to have links with Israeli interests.

Earlier in the day, similar protests took place at KFC branches located on I.I. Chundrigar Road and in Bahadurabad, where demonstrators stormed the premises, chanted slogans, and disrupted regular operations.

These actions are part of a globally coordinated campaign demanding an end to Israel’s military aggression in Gaza and urging pressure on companies allegedly benefiting from or supporting the occupation.

Law enforcement authorities and police arrived shortly after the protests began to maintain order and prevent damage. While no injuries were reported, several outlets were temporarily closed due to the unrest.

Protesters have vowed to continue the demonstrations until businesses cut ties with entities associated with the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories.