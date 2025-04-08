KARACHI: Pro-Palestinian activists entered a Domino’s Pizza branch in Karachi on Tuesday as part of a global movement expressing solidarity with Gaza. This protest added to a growing series of demonstrations targeting international chains believed to have affiliations with Israeli interests.

Earlier in the day, protesters similarly entered KFC locations on I.I. Chundrigar Road and in Bahadurabad, where they chanted slogans and interrupted regular operations.

These actions are aligned with a worldwide campaign demanding an end to Israel’s military actions in Gaza and calling for accountability from companies allegedly supporting or benefiting from the occupation.

Local police and authorities responded promptly to the incidents to maintain order and prevent further disruption. While no injuries were reported, several outlets were temporarily closed due to the disturbances.

Demonstrators have vowed to continue their protests until businesses distance themselves from any associations with the humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories.