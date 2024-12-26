A Karachi-based company, Sky Wings Aviation, has announced the launch of an air ambulance service for Parachinar.

The ongoing lockdown in Kurram, Parachinar, since October 13 has severely impacted the region, leading to critical shortages of medicines, food, and fuel in the violence-stricken district.

Sky Wings Aviation CEO Imran Aslam Khan said on Thursday that the air ambulance service would commence immediately. “We have decided to dispatch two aircraft to Parachinar for this service without delay,” Khan announced.

He urged the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to promptly grant approval for the air ambulance operations. Providing details about the service, Khan mentioned that a Diamond DA 40 aircraft and a modern Piper Seneca aircraft have been allocated for the mission.

The Piper Seneca aircraft, originally imported for Punjab’s Rescue 1122 air ambulance service, is among the resources being utilized.

Khan further revealed that the CAA is currently inspecting the aircraft to ensure they meet all operational standards.