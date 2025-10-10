LAHORE: The Lahore police have successfully brought back Khawaja Tareef Gulshan, also known as Taifi Butt—the main suspect in the murder of Ameer Balaj Tipu—from Dubai to Pakistan.

According to reports, Taifi Butt appeared before a Dubai court, where the judge inquired whether he was willing to return to Pakistan. The suspect consented to face the charges against him, after which the court approved his handover to Punjab police.

Advertisements

Police confirmed that Taifi Butt, identified as the prime accused in the killing of Ameer Balaj Tipu, has now been transferred to Lahore.

It may be recalled that in February 2024, Ameer Balaj, the son of Tipu Truckanwala, was shot dead during a wedding ceremony. The Chuhang Police Station had registered a murder case naming Khawaja Tareef Gulshan alias Taifi Butt and Aqeel alias Gogi Butt as suspects. The main perpetrator, Ahsan Shah, was previously killed in a police encounter, while Taifi Butt had fled abroad.