ISLAMABAD December 2024 : The Prime Minister’s Office, in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP), hosted an engagement session with participants of the ACHIEVE Program, an initiative designed to uplift young girls from rural Pakistan. The program, a joint effort by The King’s Trust International, Zindigi-powered by JS Bank, and the Pakistan Alliance for Girls’ Education -PAGE, aims to equip over 300 girls with critical skills essential for personal and professional development.

Led by PMYP Chairman Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, the session featured remarks from key stakeholders and highlighted the program’s profound impact. The ACHIEVE initiative offers a comprehensive training model focusing on leadership development, self-protection, digital literacy, and technical and interpersonal skills, ensuring participants are prepared to contribute meaningfully to society.

In his remarks, Chairman Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan emphasized the importance of creating

an environment conducive to women’s empowerment, stating: “An empowered woman leads to an empowered Pakistan. It is our responsibility to build a society ready to embrace the potential of strong, capable women.”

He further appreciated the efforts of Zindigi and PAGE and personally interacted with each girl, applauding their personal journeys. The session also included valuable insights from Syeda Amnah Batool (MNA) and the PMYP focal person, highlighting the pivotal role of youth in shaping Pakistan's future.

Noman Azhar, Founder & Chief Officer at Zindigi, shared, “Empowering youth and women is at the core of who we are. Through our unwavering commitment, we are fostering a ripple effect, where every ACHIEVE program graduate becomes a beacon of hope, driving impactful change and playing a vital role in the societal transformation needed for our nation's progress.” Executive Director of PAGE, Fajer Rabia Pasha, commended the achievements of the girls, stating: “The ACHIEVE program is a sustainable movement that continues to pave the way for underprivileged girls in Pakistan. The pact we are making is transforming lives and creating lasting change.”

The session was attended by representatives from Zindigi, including Ramla Shafiq, Senior Manager of Marketing, and Moiz Ali Shah, Assistant Manager of Human Resources. PAGE representatives, including Program Manager Wajeeha Ahmed and Communications Officer Maham Shahzadi, also participated, underscoring the collaborative nature of the initiative. Through continued collaboration among Zindigi, PAGE, and The King’s Trust International,

these empowered young women are driving progress toward a more inclusive and prosperous Pakistan.