Islamabad, [14 th November,2025] —Driven by the Prime Minister’s and the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision of a Cashless Economy, Capital Development Authority (CDA), in partnership with Zindigi powered by JS Bank, has inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever Cashless Bazaar, at H-9 Sunday Market, Islamabad.

Mr. Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, along with Mr. Noman Azhar, Chief Officer Zindigi; Dr. Anam Fatima, Chief Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) Islamabad;

Mr. Tahir Naeem, Member Finance CDA; Mr. Adnan Imran, Chief Manager SBP Islamabad; and Mr. Mohsin Khan, Head of Merchants & Retail Sales, along with other officials, formally inaugurated the launch. This milestone initiative enables both customers and merchants to make and receive instant, seamless digital payments from any banking app through Zindigi P2M merchants’ Raast QR codes, fostering financial inclusion and accelerating Pakistan’s digital transformation.

Situated in Sector H-9 near Peshawar Mor, Islamabad’s Sunday Market stands as one of the city’s largest commercial hubs, drawing thousands of visitors each week. Renowned for its diversity and affordability,

it has become a go-to destination for citizens, offering everything from fresh produce and apparel to

household essentials and electronics.

Speaking at the event, Ali Randhawa, CDA Chairman & Chief Commissioner Islamabad, remarked: “The Prime Minister’s vision of a cashless Pakistan is a decisive step towards sustainable economic growth.

Islamabad is leading this transformation through the Cashless Bazaar, with Raast QR codes placed and

digital payment solutions integrated citywide, setting the benchmark as a fully digital, financially

inclusive, and future-ready capital.”

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer Zindigi, stated: “Zindigi is at the forefront of fostering public–private

partnerships and we firmly believe that together we can build an ecosystem, that not only transforms

payments but reshapes the way citizens interact with financial services, offering seamless, secure, and

truly cashless transactions.”

The event was graced by distinguished guests, senior government officials, Mr. Sahibzada Yousaf

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADC-G) Islamabad , Ms. Maheen, Assistant Commissioner ,

Islamabad, and representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan, including Mr. Imtiaz Ali, Senior Deputy

Chief Manager SBP Islamabad; Ms. Kashmina Kanwal, Assistant Chief Manager SBP Islamabad; Mr.

Sakahwat Ali Khan, Senior Officer SBP Islamabad; and Ms. Nida Hassan, Officer SBP Islamabad, along

with teams from Zindigi, CDA, and MCI.

