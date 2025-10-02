ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has called for adopting an economic rather than a martial mindset, stressing the importance of strengthening Pakistan’s partnership with China and learning from its remarkable development model.

In an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) during his recent visit to China, the president highlighted the enduring “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” between the two nations, adding that his frequent visits symbolize the goodwill and unwavering support of the Pakistani people for China in both good and difficult times.

Praising China’s leadership, President Zardari lauded President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative, saying it upholds respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Global governance means I cannot walk into any other country, and no country can walk into mine. Mutual respect is essential,” he said.

Reflecting on his 17th visit to China, including stops in Urumqi, Chengdu, and Shanghai, the president expressed admiration for China’s progress and the warm hospitality shown to his delegation.

“Any part of China I go, I feel loved. And there’s nothing stronger to win one’s heart than love,” he remarked.

Economic Cooperation at the Core

President Zardari emphasized that Pakistan needs to prioritize economic growth over militarism. He recalled agreements with China in space technology, agriculture, and water management to help Pakistan achieve self-sufficiency and increase per-acre crop yield.

Calling Pakistan and China “joined at the hip,” he underscored their strong people-to-people linkages and the potential to use geography for mutual benefit.

CPEC & Future Opportunities

The president reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support for China on the global stage and emphasized the strategic benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Pakistan is the closest port to China. Port development not only creates jobs for youth but also enhances regional trade and infrastructure,” he noted, while underlining the need to ensure Balochistan’s stability for maximizing CPEC’s impact.

He also identified opportunities in solar, wind, and hydrogen energy cooperation, calling them the future of global fuel transitions.

High-Speed Rail Proposal

Sharing his experience of riding China’s high-speed trains, President Zardari suggested a similar initiative in Pakistan. He proposed a Karachi-Hyderabad high-speed rail link, reducing travel time from 2.5 hours to just 20 minutes, with 60% funding from Sindh and 40% support from China through soft loans and operational expertise.