President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to newly appointed federal ministers during a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidency, further expanding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet.

The ceremony was attended by PM Shehbaz and other senior officials. With the addition of 13 federal ministers and 11 ministers of state, the total cabinet size now stands at 31 members.

The newly sworn-in federal ministers include Hanif Abbasi, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Moin Wattoo, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yusuf, Ali Pervaiz, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar, Khalid Magsi, Pir Imran Shah, Aurangzeb Khichi, Rana Mubashir, and Raza Hayat Hiraj.

The ministers of state who took the oath include Barrister Aqil Malik, Malik Rashid, Armaghan Subhani, Talal Chaudhry, Kheal Das, Rehman Kanju, Bilal Kayani, Mukhtar Bhurt, Shizra Mansab, Anwar Chaudhry, and Wajiha Qamar. PM’s advisors Tauqeer Shah and Muhammad Ali also took their oath of office.