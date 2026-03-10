By: Kanwal Abidi.

The Office of Communications White House : A front-page “INDUSTRIAL BOOM” headline is sweeping Louisiana today, spotlighting an unprecedented $100 billion surge in private-sector investment across the Pelican State. This explosion of growth — centered on AI data centers, steel, liquefied natural gas, microchips, and shipbuilding — is a direct result of President Donald J. Trump’s Made in America agenda.

By reshoring critical manufacturing, unleashing American energy, securing our supply chains, and powering the future of AI and advanced technology, the Trump economic blueprint is fueling a nationwide manufacturing renaissance.

Louisiana’s landmark investments are just one example. From steel mills in the Midwest to LNG facilities on the Gulf Coast, chip factories in Arizona and Texas, and AI data centers lighting up communities in every region, President Trump’s policies are delivering results in all 50 states.

Tariffs that level the playing field, energy dominance that slashes costs, and a pro-growth environment that rewards American companies are once again proving the simple truth: America is back, private-sector jobs are returning, and the Made in America Agenda is working.

Record investment. New jobs. A brighter future — in Louisiana and throughout the United States.