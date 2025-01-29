BY : Kanwal Abidi. WASHINGTON D.C. President Trump signed his first piece of legislation into law, the Laken Riley Act. This law mandates the federal detention of illegal immigrants who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and any crime that causes death or serious bodily injury.

A statement from Secretary Noem on the signing of the bill is below:

“Thank you, President Trump, for signing the Laken Riley Act. This law restores commonsense to our broken immigration system. Under President Trump, violent criminals and vicious gang members will no longer be released into American communities.”