“On that fateful day, savage monsters attacked the very symbols of our civilization. Yet, here in Virginia, and in New York, and in the skies over Pennsylvania, Americans did not hesitate. They stood on their feet and they showed the world that we will never yield, we will never bend, we will never give up, and our great American flag will never, ever fail.” (Watch)

“In the quarter of a century since those acts of mass murder, 9/11 family members have felt the weight of missed birthdays and empty bedrooms, journals left unfinished, and dreams left unfulfilled. To every member that still feels a void in every day of your lives, the First Lady and I unite with you in sorrow — and today, as one nation, we renew our sacred vow that we will never forget September 11, 2001.” (Watch)

“This morning, we recall the light of America’s best and bravest and the love that they showed in their final moments. In their memory, we make a solemn pledge and a noble promise: we will honor — always — our great heroes… We will defend the nation they served, the values they upheld, and the freedom for which they died. We will support our troops, we will protect our families, and we will preserve the American way of life for every future generation. We will build taller, grow stronger, fight harder, and soar higher. And together, we will go forward as one people with one heart, one fate, one flag, and one glorious destiny under one Almighty God.” (Watch)

President Trump spoke of Americans’ selfless acts of love and devotion in their final moments: “Amid the horror of that morning, some used cell phones and office lines to whisper their final words to those who mattered most — they whispered indeed.” (Watch)

President Trump honored the memory of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kip Taylor, a young father who was killed in the attack on the Pentagon and whose son, Luke, is now a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army: “The spitting image of his dad, Luke says that every time he puts on the uniform, he feels connected to his father and to our country, but it was a father he never knew. Luke, your parents are together in heaven, and they could not be prouder of the man that they have produced.” (Watch)

President Trump recounted the heroism of Army Sgt. First Class Steve Workman, who risked his own life to save others at the Pentagon: “After leading hundreds of people to escape routes, Steve turned back and plunged into the inferno itself. Pushing through the debris, he came upon a severely burned Navy lieutenant — the only survivor from the Navy Command Center. The wounded lieutenant looked into Steve’s soul and said, ‘Don’t let me die.’ Steve replied, ‘I won’t. I’ve got you. Just hang on.’” (Watch)