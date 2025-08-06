President Donald J. Trump today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Warsaw, Poland, to attend the Presidential Inauguration of Karol Nawrocki, President-Elect of the Republic of Poland, on August 6, 2025.

The Honorable Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, will lead the delegation.

Advertisements

Members of the Presidential Delegation:

Mr. Daniel Lawton, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy Warsaw



T.H. Vincent Haley, Assistant to the President and Director, White House Domestic Policy Council

T.H. Ross Worthington, Assistant to the President and Director of Speechwriting

Mr. John Armstrong, Senior Bureau Official, Bureau of Consular Affairs, U.S. Department of State

Mr. Wyatt Toehlke, Senior Advisor, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, U.S. Department of State

Mr. John Walczyk, Senior Advisor, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, U.S. Department of State