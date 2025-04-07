Tashkand : As part of the 150th anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, headed by the Chairman of the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani.

At the beginning of the meeting, the distinguished guest conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Head of Uzbekistan.

With deep satisfaction, the growing dynamics of the development of Uzbek-Pakistani strategic partnership were noted. The volumes of mutual trade, the number of joint ventures, and direct flights are increasing. Business forums and exhibitions involving leading companies from both countries are regularly held.

Special attention was given to strengthening the role of parliaments in ensuring the effective implementation of agreements reached during the recent historic high-level visit to Uzbekistan.

The importance of accelerating priority projects and programs in the trade-economic, investment, and transport sectors was emphasized, including the promotion of the Trans-Afghan corridor construction, as well as expanding interregional cooperation and humanitarian exchanges.