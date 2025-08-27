(Uzbekistan) Samarkand : At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan arrived in Uzbekistan with a state visit.

On August 26, at the Congress-center in Samarkand, negotiations were held between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Leaders of two countries discussed the issues of further developing political dialogue and cultural-humanitarian exchanges, as well as expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, exchanged views on the topical issues of global and regional agenda.

It was emphasized that the first-ever high-level visit in the history of diplomatic relations will open a new stage in bilateral cooperation and help elevate it to the level of a comprehensive partnership.

The strengthening ties of traditional friendship, multifaceted practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Jordan, and the similarity of reform strategies being implemented in both countries were highlighted.

The leaders noted with satisfaction the effective cooperation and emphasized the need to actively continue mutual support for initiatives within the framework of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international structures. The importance of maintaining constructive dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries was highlighted.

The readiness to significantly increase bilateral trade volumes and ensure the practical implementation of joint investment projects and trade agreements was reaffirmed. An agreement was reached to expand cooperation in such areas as chemical and textile industries, smart agriculture, geology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, tourism and other sectors.

It was proposed to launch an Intergovernmental commission and a Business council, and hold their first meetings by the end of this year. The organization of an Uzbek-Jordanian business forum, with the participation of leading companies and producers from both countries, will also contribute to the establishment of long-term partnership ties between business circles.

Readiness was expressed to further intensify cultural, educational and tourism exchanges, including through the organization of joint culture weeks, concerts, expositions and exhibitions. The issues of cooperation in the field of joint study of shared spiritual heritage, as well as strengthening collaboration between research centers and institutes of Islamic studies of the two countries, were discussed.

The sides reached a common view on the need to jointly promote the ideas of tolerant and enlightened Islam. The President of Uzbekistan highly appreciated King Abdullah II’s initiative, the “Aqaba Process”, launched 10 years ago, and proposed holding one of the upcoming sessions of this important initiative in the city of Samarkand.

It was highlighted that the launch of regular flights between the capitals of the two cities and introducing a visa-free regime will stimulate growth of business contacts and increasing mutual tourism inflow.

In conclusion of the talks, the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein invited the Head of Uzbekistan to visit Jordan.

Following fruitful negotiations in Samarkand, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan adopted a joint statement on strengthening partnership relations.

A total of 15 bilateral documents were signed during the visit, including the agreements on extradition, on mutual promotion and protection of investments, on the establishment of a Joint commission, on the abolition of visa requirements, on cooperation in higher education and scientific research, on cooperation in tourism, on cooperation in agriculture, on cooperation in plant protection and quarantine, on cooperation in veterinary medicine; as well as protocols amending the intergovernmental Agreement on air transport, on online exchange of preliminary information on the movement of goods and vehicles; Memorandum on standardization, metrology and conformity assessment, Interdepartmental memoranda of understanding on religious affairs, Plan of practical measures to implement the agreements reached during the state visit of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

During the state visit of the King of Jordan, a ceremony was held to award the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the Order of Jordan “Al Nahda” (“Renaissance”).

The highest award of this country was personally presented to Shavkat Mirziyoyev President of Uzbekistan by King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

– I accept this award with great honor as a worthy recognition and appreciation of our joint efforts to expand multifaceted cooperation, as well as a sign of friendship and respect for the people of Uzbekistan, who are laying the foundations for the Third Renaissance in our country, – emphasized the President.

Following the historic visit of the King of Jordan to Uzbekistan and fruitful negotiations, relations between our countries have been taken to a new level of partnership.

The leaders agreed to comprehensively develop cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, transport, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Head of Uzbekistan separately noted the contribution of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein to the rapid development of Jordan, implementation of the country’s peaceful foreign policy, and the growth of its authority and influence in the international community.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized that this high award will take its rightful place as a symbol of the strong friendship between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Jordan.

In conclusion, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev once again thanked King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein for the high award and wished peace and prosperity to the people of Jordan.

