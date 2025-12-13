Karachi (December 13, 2025) – Faisal Moiz Khan, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), expressed deep concern over the nationwide strike by goods transporters, which has caused disruptions in the delivery of export and import goods. He urged the government to prioritize resolving the issue.

The NKATI President emphasized that frequent strikes by transporters are detrimental to the economy, and the government must make it clear to transporters that any action harming the economy will not be tolerated.

Faisal Moiz Khan proposed that, in order to resolve the strike, freight railway services should be launched from Karachi to other parts of the country and from major cities to Karachi. A comprehensive strategy should be adopted, including the operation of fast freight trains. This would ensure quicker delivery of goods and significantly reduce transportation costs.

He further stated that due to the transporters’ strike, the delivery of export and import goods has been halted, and the most concerning issue is that exporters are unable to fulfill their commitments to foreign buyers, raising fears of export order cancellations. Additionally, with goods being stuck at the ports, demerage and detention charges could result in substantial financial losses for the business community.