Hyderabad : President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad

Saleem Memon, has expressed grave concern over the abrupt cancellation of 67,000 Hajj 2025 quotas allocated to private Hajj operators by the Government of Pakistan. He termed this decision as devastating for the economic future of hundreds of registered private tour operators and disheartening for thousands of intending pilgrims who had made arrangements with hope and trust. He stated that this unexpected move has seriously affected those private operators who had made timely preparations, invested substantial resources and entered into formal agreements with the pilgrims.

HCSTSI President stated that, according to statistics shared by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Kingdom

of Saudi Arabia had allocated a total of 179,210 Hajj quotas to Pakistan for the year 2025. Of this, 89,605

quotas were designated for the private sector. However, under the revised policy set by the Saudi authorities,

only those operators with the capacity to facilitate at least 2,000 pilgrims were deemed eligible. As a result of

this stringent criterion, only 46 companies out of 904 registered private Hajj operators in Pakistan qualified,

while the remaining operators were rendered ineligible, leading to the loss of approximately 67,000 quotas.

He further remarked that this policy shift has not only led to substantial financial loss but has also shaken public

trust and jeopardized the livelihoods of thousands employed in the private Hajj sector. At a time when

Pakistan’s economy is already under immense pressure, excluding private operators from the process could

trigger a new wave of crisis and unemployment.

President strongly urged the Government of Pakistan to immediately restore the cancelled quotas and introduce

a phased distribution mechanism that includes small operators, ensuring equal opportunity and a level playing

field for all. He proposed that the government formulate a revised, balanced and transparent Hajj policy in

consultation with all registered private Hajj operators, taking into account the practical ground realities.

Saleem Memon also called for an immediate relief package to safeguard private Hajj companies from financial

disaster. He demanded that the affected pilgrims be re-registered on a priority basis and a request be made to the

Saudi government for the restoration of the cancelled quota to accommodate those who are now at risk of being

deprived of their spiritual journey.

Moreover, he demanded the formation of a high-powered inquiry committee to conduct an impartial

investigation into the reasons behind the quota cancellations, potential flaws in the banking system and any

administrative negligence on the part of the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The committee should identify those

responsible and ensure transparency and accountability.

In conclusion, HCSTSI President emphasized that the private sector has always played a vital role in facilitating

Hajj arrangements. If timely corrective measures are not taken, this issue could lead to nationwide discontent,

economic instability and hurt the religious sentiments of the people. He urged the government to treat this

matter with utmost priority to ensure that thousands of Pakistani pilgrims can fulfill their sacred duty and that

the private sector may continue its valuable contribution to this national and spiritual cause.