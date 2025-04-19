PAKISTAN : President FPCCI , ECO-CCI, VP CACCI & Chairman Mujahid Group ( Mujahid Banaspati and Oil) Atif Ikram Sheikh, has been honored with the prestigious “Brand of the Year 2025” award by Brand Foundation Pakistan!

This esteemed recognition is a testament to his outstanding contributions towards improving the business environment in Pakistan.

The award ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, Provincial Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani, and a large gathering of business community leaders.