PAKISTAN : President FPCCI , ECO-CCI, VP CACCI & Chairman Mujahid Group ( Mujahid Banaspati and Oil) Atif Ikram Sheikh, has been honored with the prestigious “Brand of the Year 2025” award by Brand Foundation Pakistan!
This esteemed recognition is a testament to his outstanding contributions towards improving the business environment in Pakistan.
The award ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, Provincial Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani, and a large gathering of business community leaders.
Atif Ikram Sheikh expressed his gratitude to the Brand Foundation Pakistan management and reaffirmed his commitment to working tirelessly for the growth and prosperity of Pakistan’s economy and business community.
