By: Kanwal Abidi .

White House Press Office,USA : President Biden spoke today with President Abdel-Fattah El Sisi of Egypt. The two leaders discussed the negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal based on the arrangement described by President Biden last year and endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council. The President thanked President Sisi for his leadership and praised the mediating role of Egypt throughout the process. He emphasized that this deal would never have been possible without Egypt’s essential and historic role in the Middle East and commitment to diplomacy for resolving conflicts. Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for a deal to be implemented to bring immediate relief to the people of Gaza through a surge in humanitarian aid enabled by the ceasefire together with the return of hostages to their families. Both leaders committed to remain in close coordination directly and through their teams over the coming hours.