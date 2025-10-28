Karachi: Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Kaka Kishanchand Advani and Member Sindh Assembly & Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Minority Affairs, Dr. Sham Sundar K. Advani, called on the President of Pakistan, Mr. Asif Ali Zardari.

Kaka Kishanchand Advani expressed heartfelt gratitude to the President for reposing confidence in his son by appointing him to a key position. He termed this trust a matter of great pride and honor for his family and assured that they would strive to live up to this confidence.

Dr. Sham Sundar K. Advani also thanked the President and reaffirmed his commitment to work for the welfare and uplift of minority communities in line with the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, under the guidance of the President.

During the meeting, Dr. Sham Sundar gave a detailed briefing to the President regarding the performance of the Minority Affairs Department, particularly highlighting the distribution of cheques among deserving and needy members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

PPP leader Rais Ghulam Qadir Mari was also present on the occasion.

The meeting concluded with President Asif Ali Zardari, Kaka Kishanchand Advani, and Dr. Sham Sundar K. Advani jointly cutting the Diwali cake. The President extended warm greetings and best wishes to the entire Hindu community on the joyous festival of lights.

