Islamabad, July 18, 2025 – In a significant display of solidarity and humanitarian commitment, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent distributed PKR 15,000 in cash assistance to each of 200 families impacted by recent cross-border hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The cash distribution ceremony was held at the President Secretariat in Muzaffarabad, attended by national and international dignitaries, including the Chairperson PRCS Ms. Farzhana Naek,Secretary General PRCS Mr. Muhammad Abaid Ullah Khan, IFRC Head of Delegation in Pakistan Mr. Farid Abdul Kadir, Acting Head of Delegation Turkish Red Crescent Society Mr. Erkan Avci, Presidential Advisor Sardar Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Chairman PRCS AJK Sardar Shafiq Ahmed Khan, Secretary PRCS AJK Ms. Gulzar Fatima, Director General State Disaster Management Authority, Director General Civil Defense PRCS AJK branch were also present.

The honourable Chairperson PRCS, Mrs Farzhana Naek expressed deep empathy for the affected families and said I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones, injured, displaced, or deprived of livelihoods due to firing at the Line of Control. She said,PRCS with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross has also provided assistance to the AJK Branch in strengthening First Aid services during the crisis management situation along the Line of Control (LoC). She further added, PRCS in close coordination with the government promptly mobilised their teams and delivered the essential food assistance and first aid to 140 affected families.” She emphasised the significance of the cash assistance, adding, the cash support will enable the families to meet their immediate needs. She also expressed gratitude to the Turkish Red Crescent for their partnership and solidarity with PRCS in supporting the people of AJK.

Mr. Erkan Avci, Acting Head of Delegation for the Turkish Red Crescent in Pakistan, reaffirmed their commitment, stating, “We feel proud to support the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir during these challenging times. Today, we are delivering assistance as part of our joint humanitarian mission with PRCS.

The IFRC Head of Delegation in Pakistan Mr Farid Abdul Qadir praised the resilience of the people of AJK, noting their strength in the face of adversity.

Sardar Shafiq Ahmed Khan, Chairman of PRCS AJK Branch, appreciated the efforts of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and said; we are deeply grateful to the PRCS National Headquarters, Turkish Red Crescent and all our partners for their invaluable support in reaching the most vulnerable communities.

