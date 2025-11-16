The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organised the two days Partnership meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, bringing together representatives from leading National Societies from around the world.

This important meeting was convened by PRCS after nine years to explore new avenues of partnership and collaboration aimed at strengthening institutional capacity and expanding outreach for more efficient humanitarian services in Pakistan by bringing partners together in a central and strategically accessible location, PRCS aimed to foster deeper dialogue, mobilize collective resources, and enhance joint efforts in Climate Change, Health and Care, Migration and Displacement support, and other critical humanitarian services across Pakistan.

The event brought together the dignitaries including, the President of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society Dr Yaseen Ahmed Abass, Regional Director of IFRC Asia Pacific Mr Alexender Mathaeu, Head of IFRC Country Delegation in Pakistan Mr Farid Abdulkadir, Head of ICRC in Pakistan Mr. Christoph Sutter, Head of Office German Red Cross in Pakistan Mr Asif Aman Khan, Head of Norwegian Red Cross in Pakistan Dr Ulugbek Khusenovich Aminov, Head of Turkish Red Crescent in Pakistan Ms Beyza Tuner, representatives of Canadian Red Cross, Italian Red Cross, Red Cross Society of China, Singapore Red Cross, British Red Cross, Japanese Red Cross, Qatar Red Crescent, Australian Red Cross, Malaysian Red Crescent Society, and others corporate partners as well.

The PRCS in coordination with the respective provincial branches in Pakistan will prioritise several critical areas to strengthen its humanitarian footprint including, focus on system development to reinforce transparency, accountability, and institutional efficiency across all levels including; Strengthening PRCS’s auxiliary role through advocacy and enhanced coordination with government stakeholders to ensure greater recognition, access, and operational effectiveness, expansion and strengthening of the PRCS Youth and Volunteer network along with an increase in its membership and the urgent need to achieve financial sustainability by engaging local partners, diversifying resource mobilization efforts, and building long-term partnerships that can support PRCS’s programs and emergency response operations nationwide.

The partnership meeting also featured presentations on the PRCS Transformation Plan and Strategic Plan, outlining how the organization is improving systems and processes to enhance humanitarian service delivery across Pakistan. Thematic sessions highlighted PRCS initiatives in Climate Change Adaptation, Migration and Displacement, and Health and Wellbeing. The second day focused on commitments from partner National Societies, moderated by Alexander Matheou, Regional Director for IFRC Asia Pacific.

In her welcome remarks, Chairperson Mrs Farzhana Naek thanked participants for their continued support and emphasized that this meeting marks a milestone in PRCS’s transformation journey. She noted that renewed cooperation will help build stronger partnerships and advance humanitarian action for vulnerable communities across Pakistan. She also expressed hope for deeper collaboration with existing and new partners in the years ahead.

Dr Yaseen Ahmed Abbas, President of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society, commended PRCS for hosting the meeting and creating a platform that brings partners together to share ideas, strengthen coordination, and work toward a more resilient future.

Heads of Delegation from IFRC and ICRC also addressed the gathering. PRCS Secretary General, Mr Muhammad Abaid Ullah Khan, highlighted the growing humanitarian needs in Pakistan and the importance of collective support to reach the most vulnerable. Representatives from various National Societies appreciated PRCS’s efforts and reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation in humanitarian service delivery.

The Honourable Chairperson of PRCS also had a sideline meeting with the delegation of Canadian Red Cross, German Red Cross, Red Cross Society of China and Iraqi Red Crescent Society.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to strengthen partnerships, scale up support, and work collectively to address the evolving humanitarian challenges in Pakistan.