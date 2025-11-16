Kuala Lumpur : PRCS Chairperson Outlines Vision for a Modern, Resilient and People-Centered National Society
During the opening session of the Partnership Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, the Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Mrs. Farzhana Naek, shared key priorities shaping the future of humanitarian work in Pakistan. She noted that Pakistan remains among the top five countries most affected by climate change, a reality reflected in the scale of recent humanitarian crises.
She highlighted that the PRCS Transformation Plan marks a renewed commitment to modernization, transparency, accountability, openness, merit and sustainability. The plan focuses on digitizing systems, improving emergency readiness, strengthening branch development and volunteer networks, promoting localization, and advancing community-led resilience, all to position PRCS as the preferred partner for humanitarian action.
She added that the PRCS Strategic Plan 2030, aligned with IFRC Strategy 2030, the Hanoi Call for Action and the Paris Agreement, provides a clear roadmap for the future. Its priorities include empowering Red Cross Red Crescent youth, advancing climate readiness and strengthening the long-term sustainability of national societies.
