KARACHI: The Consulate General of Sri Lanka hosted the Vesak 2026 celebration on Sunday evening to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and passing away of Lord Buddha.

TDAP Establishes New Help Desk at Lasbela Chamber to Boost Balochistan Trade

Advertisements

The event was hosted by P.K. Sanjeewa Pattiwila and carried a message of peace, compassion and mutual understanding.

PRBC Leadership Participates in Ceremony

Leaders from the Pakistan Romania Business Council attended the ceremony, including Atif Farooqi and Sohail Shamim Firpo.

Participants joined the event to support interfaith harmony and cultural understanding.

Religious and Cultural Activities Held

The Vesak celebration featured Buddha Puja, a Dhamma sermon delivered by a reverend monk, devotional songs and refreshments for guests.

Attendees appreciated the peaceful atmosphere and the spirit of unity promoted during the gathering.

PRBC Appreciates Peace Initiatives

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Farooqi said it was an honor to attend the meaningful celebration and join in the spirit of peace, reflection and harmony inspired by Vesak.

PRBC representatives stated that the council values opportunities that promote peace, respect and stronger cultural relations among communities.

The event concluded with prayers for global peace and mutual coexistence.