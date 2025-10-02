Karachi, Pakistan – A high-level delegation from the Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC), led by Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo, Advisor & COO Atif Farooqi, and Regional Lead PRBC (Provincial Affairs) Jatin Kumar, held a meeting with Syed Hassan Naqvi, Commissioner Karachi, to explore new avenues for economic collaboration and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Romania.

The meeting served as an important platform to discuss initiatives aimed at expanding trade linkages, fostering innovation, and building sustainable partnerships. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing Pakistan-Romania relations on the basis of trust, cooperation, and mutual respect.

Advertisements

Acknowledging the role of the Romanian Embassy in driving stronger ties, PRBC Advisor & COO Atif Farooqi stated:

“We wish to recognize the outstanding leadership of H.E. Dr. Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan. His Excellency’s dedicated efforts to advance economic and diplomatic ties have been a source of great inspiration. We are proud to align our initiatives with the vision he has championed, working closely with the Romanian Embassy to create fresh opportunities in trade, culture, and mutual prosperity.”

The dialogue with Commissioner Karachi also emphasized the importance of people-to-people connections and collaborative ventures, reflecting the shared determination of both nations to foster greater cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, culture, and investment.