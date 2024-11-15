Namaz-e-Istisqa, prayer for rain, will be performed today (Friday) throughout the country to combat toxic smog.

The prayer is performed in open spaces and an appeal will be made to Allah for the much-needed rain to combat the impact of the ongoing smog crisis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday appealed to the nation to perform Namaz-e-Istisqa and seek Allah’s mercy.

He said the rain would improve the environment and greatly help get rid of diseases.

The prime minister asked the federal and provincial governments to arrange the rain prayer in mosques across the country. He urged scholars and religious leaders to play their role in organizing the prayer.

It should be noted that Pakistan and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing the worst smog in the last many weeks. In Punjab government has shut down all educational institutions while other measures have also been taken.

Motorways are also closed it different places due to dense fog and smog due to which the motorist faces troubles.