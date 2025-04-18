Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Saba Talpur has claimed victory in the NA-213 (Umarkot) by-election, securing a commanding lead of over 74,000 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Media sources report that Talpur received 148,965 votes, while her closest competitor, independent candidate Lal Malhi—backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other opposition groups—secured 74,515 votes. The seat had fallen vacant following the death of PPP leader and former MNA Nawab Yousaf Talpur.

Celebrations erupted among PPP supporters, with large gatherings outside Saba Talpur’s residence. In contrast, opposition activists staged a protest outside the District Returning Officer’s office, alleging electoral fraud.

Eighteen candidates were in the race, but the main competition was between Saba Talpur and Lal Malhi. The constituency has 608,997 registered voters, including 287,311 women.

Security was heightened during the by-election, with 4,002 police officers deployed and additional Rangers on duty following a directive from the Ministry of Interior. Of the 498 polling stations, 269 were categorized as sensitive and 91 as highly sensitive. The voting process was closely observed to maintain transparency and order.