Karachi: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) continues to stand as the country’s only true people-centric political force, committed to public welfare, democratic values, and the rights of marginalized communities, said Dr. Sham Sundar K. Advani, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Minority Affairs, on the occasion of PPP’s Foundation Day.

Dr. Advani stated that PPP’s 58-year journey is marked by relentless struggle, people’s mandate, and countless sacrifices. He emphasized that PPP, founded by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the philosophy of safeguarding people’s rights, remains steadfast in its mission of public service.

He said the party has consistently upheld democracy despite facing severe challenges, authoritarian pressures, and conspiracies. “The struggle of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the sacrifices of PPP leadership, and the unwavering dedication of the workers are the true strength of this political movement,” he added.

Highlighting the party’s governance in Sindh, Dr. Advani noted that PPP has delivered significant progress in health, education, road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and social protection programs. “These development initiatives stand as clear evidence of PPP’s performance and its commitment to serving the people,” he said.

Dr. Sham Sundar K. Advani further remarked that party workers are the real asset of PPP, and efforts to strengthen public engagement will continue. He reiterated that since its inception, the party’s journey has been rooted in service to the people — a mission that remains the core of the PPP’s philosophy.

