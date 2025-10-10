KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over the 48th PPP Policy Board meeting at CM House, approved the procurement of 500 electric buses for Karachi and Hyderabad, development of the Karachi Port to Qayumabad (Jam Sadiq Interchange) Elevated Expressway, adoption of a fixed and variable cost-based annuity model across Regional Blood Centres (RBCs) in Sukkur, Karachi, and Shaheed Benazirabad, and other projects.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by provincial ministers- Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Special Assistant to CM on investment Qasim Naveed, MPA Qasim Soomro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, DG PPP Unit & Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, other board members and concerned officers.

Peoples Green Transport Project: The PPP Policy Board approved the Peoples Green Transport Project under the Public-Private Partnership mode to introduce a large fleet of electric buses in Karachi and Hyderabad. The Board endorsed the project’s scope, structure and risk matrix, and accepted the amended unsolicited proposal submitted by a private firm, granting it the Right of First Refusal and exemption from the prequalification process. It also authorised the initiation of the investor solicitation process to engage a private partner.

Under the project, 500 electric buses will be deployed in phases along with depots, charging infrastructure, bus shelters, and an automatic fare collection and intelligent transport system. The project, to be executed on a DBFMOT model with a 12-year concession period, is expected to serve over 200,000 passengers daily, integrate with the Green Line BRT, and significantly improve urban mobility. The Board termed the initiative a major step toward clean, modern, and efficient public transport in Sindh.

Karachi Port–Qayumabad Expressway Project: The PPP Policy Board approved the development of the Karachi Port to Qayumabad (Jam Sadiq Interchange) Elevated Expressway Project under the Public-Private Partnership mode. The CM directed the PPP board to expedite the paperwork so that he could perform the ground-breaking of the project.

The Board endorsed the project scope, transaction structure and risk matrix, and approved the unsolicited proposal for competitive bidding. It also authorised the issuance of RFP and the launch of the bidding process.

The project involves design, finance, construction, and 25-year O&M of a 16.5 km, 4-lane elevated freight expressway connecting Karachi Port (East Wharf) to Jam Sadiq Interchange.

The expressway will reduce travel distance by 26 km, enabling 24/7 heavy traffic movement, easing congestion on urban roads, and improving port efficiency and connectivity with M-9 and Shahrah-e-Bhutto

The Board also approved design changes to align with the Yellow Line BRT, add mixed-traffic ramps, improve port connectivity, and avoid major land acquisition.

Under the DBFOT user-pay model, the Government of Sindh will provide capital and operational VGF, including a Minimum Revenue Guarantee for 10 years.

Regional Blood Centres (RBCs): The board approved the adoption of a fixed and variable cost-based annuity model across Regional Blood Centres (RBCs) in Sukkur, Karachi, and Shaheed Benazirabad, following the framework previously approved for RBC Jamshoro.

The RBC facilities shall now be able to fully optimise the capacity so that approximately 250,000 blood bags will be issued annually by each RBC to designated Hospital Blood Banks (HBBs). The demand for safe blood is quite high in Government hospitals, and through this initiative, the RBCs shall be able to cater majority of the demand. The blood bags are issued free of cost to patients in the designated Government HBBs.

Outsourcing of Radiology & Diagnostic Labs: The PPP Policy Board approved PDF funding to hire transaction advisors for the feasibility study and transaction advisory services to outsource radiology and diagnostic lab services at Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Larkana and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi.

The Health Department intends to implement the project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) modality to address serious challenges in operating and maintaining advanced diagnostic equipment such as MRI, CT scan, digital X-ray, ultrasound, and echocardiography.

Through outsourcing, the private partner will invest in new equipment, ensure O&M, upgrade outdated systems, deploy trained staff, and improve turnaround time for test results, ensuring quality and patient-centred diagnostic services.

Children Hospital North Karachi: The PPP Policy Board reviewed the revised 10th-year operational budget of Sindh Government Children Hospital (October 1, 2025 – September 30, 2026), amounting to Rs 738.65 million, along with the proposed capital expenditure of Rs 95.12 million to be incurred in the final year of the contract.

The PPP Policy Board approved the revised budgets and the necessary amendments to the Concession Agreement to ensure continued quality service delivery at the hospital.

Carbon removal through forestation project: With the intention to restore the Riverine Forest of Sindh province to minimise the climate impacts and contribute to the reduction in greenhouse gases in Pakistan, a riverine forestation project on approximately 41 thousand hectares located district of Jamshoro and Matiari shall be undertaken under the PPP mode.

The PPP Policy Board accorded its approval to the Forest Department for the issuance of letter of award to the preferred bidders for three bidding packages. It is expected that the PPP agreements will be executed soon. The Project is expected to generate approximately 35 to 40 million carbon credits, which will be monetised through international carbon markets, resulting in significant foreign exchange earnings.

The Policy Board also approved engagement of ADB for a feasibility study for a new riverine forestation project that will be spanned 88,000 hectares approximately.

Rice & Wheat Mechanisation Project: The Policy Board also approved the project under the PPP mode to revolutionise rice and wheat cultivation and harvesting in Sindh by introducing modern agricultural practices through the mechanisation of farming activities, where advanced machinery will be provided to farmers on a rental basis. The primary objective is to enhance productivity and improve the overall efficiency of rice and wheat farming.

The approval included PDF funding for a feasibility study so that project would be launched in the next few months.

Cluster Farming Development Project: The Policy Board accorded approval for a feasibility study for the establishment of a tomato cluster processing project to be located in the district Thatta. A master plan is envisaged to be prepared that will include similar facilities throughout Sindh province in regions or districts that specialise in fruits & vegetables.

NED Science & Technology Park Project: The PPP Policy Board accorded approval for execution of the Concession Agreement of the NED Science & Technology Park Project to be located within NED University. NED Techpark shall be a green building and the first university-based science & technology park PPP project in the country. The agreement will be signed with Enertech Holding Company, which is a subsidiary of Kuwait Investment Authority, under a G2G arrangement in PPP mode. The agreement is expected to be signed by the end of October 2025.