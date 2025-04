Karachi Pakistan : Renowned businessman and PPP member of the National Assembly Mirza Ikhtiar Baig hosted a reception at his residence in honor of Siraj Narsi, President of the Pakistan Association of Greater Houston. On this occasion, a group photo was taken of Honorary Consul General of Morocco Ishtiaq Baig, Muhammad Fayyaz, Managing Director of Spectrum Travel, Zafar Iqbal, Senior Journalist Jamil Siddiqui and Syed Turab Shah, Director Marketing of ABN News / Daily Ausaf Group.