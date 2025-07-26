Advertisements

Karachi – July 26, 2025: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Karachi Division Women Wing organized a vibrant and graceful celebration at the Peoples Secretariat, Karachi, to mark the birthday of the President of Pakistan and Co-Chairman PPP, Mr. Asif Ali Zardari.

The ceremony was led by President of Karachi Division Women Wing, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, with General Secretary Ms. Shaheena Sher Ali and Deputy Information Secretary Ms. Syeda Tehseen Abidi actively overseeing the arrangements. These senior women leaders delivered passionate speeches in tribute to President Zardari’s legacy of democratic resilience, the 18th Amendment, and provincial empowerment.

The event included a ceremonial cake-cutting, PPP anthems, and enthusiastic participation from women workers, celebrating their deep admiration and loyalty toward President Zardari.

A special prayer was offered for President Asif Ali Zardari’s long life and full recovery, echoing the love and respect of all party workers present.

The program concluded with renewed dedication to the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Women Wing of Karachi Division reaffirmed its commitment to democracy, inclusion, and national progress under its dedicated leadership.

BY : Syeda Tehseen Abidi

Deputy Information Secretary

PPP Women Wing, Karachi Division