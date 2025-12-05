Karachi: Member of Sindh Assembly and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, Dr. Sham Sundar K. Advani, attended the Karachi Christmas Festival held under the banner of Vision for the Kingdom in Pakistan. The festival was organised under the leadership of Bishop Mushtaq Anjum, CEO of VFK.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Roma Mushtaq Matto, and Member of Provincial Assembly Hasan Ali Shah were also present at the event. The festival was attended by international delegations, President of PPP Minority Wing Karachi Division Mushtaq Matto, religious scholars, social leaders, interfaith harmony activists, and a large number of members of the Christian community.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sham Sundar K. Advani conveyed Christmas greetings on behalf of the senior leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Chief Minister of Sindh, and the Department of Minority Affairs. He said: “Today, it is a great honour for me to celebrate this beautiful Christmas event with all of you. This is the Pakistan where we all live united under one flag.”

Dr. Advani further stated that he was proud to be part of the Pakistan Peoples Party — a political party that firmly believes in equality, representation, and the dignity of every citizen. He added that under the leadership of the PPP, the Sindh government has always considered the welfare, protection, and empowerment of minorities as its top priority.

