BY : Burhanuddin Zulfaqar.

Karachi : Namely, Pakistan loses almost 20-30% electricity due to technical inefficiencies, outdated infrastructure and rampant theft; indeed, electricity loss has plagued Pakistan for decades. This problem not only slows down growth but also brings trouble to the daily lives of millions of the citizens.

Electricity loss in Pakistan has its origins in an old and neglected energy infrastructure. The existing transmission and distribution networks are often incapable of satisfying the increasing demand leading to a significant number of technical losses during electricity transfer. It also continues to be a widespread problem for power theft. This leads to widespread meter bypass or illegal connections at households and businesses, depleting resources and unfairly pushing the burden on compliant bill-payers.

These losses have a deep effect. Power cuts are common – making life difficult, industry unproductive and foreign investment impossible. The unsteady power supply caused much difficulty for businesses to do business and at the same time, the economy cannot develop. Reliable electricity is essential for households—particularly in rural areas—as it supports education, healthcare, and general welfare.

A holistic approach is necessary to increase electricity loss. Now, foremost, the government needs to spend on updating the transmission and distribution network to bring down the technical losses. This involves investing in equipment and boosting capacity to meet growing demand. Secondly, strong and technological measures against electricity theft. They can also help in identifying and stopping the unauthorized usage of water in a timely manner through some advanced metering and monitoring systems.

Lastly, the need for being aware of the consequences of over-consumption of electricity must be seriously communicated to the public. Pakistan will need to take giant steps towards halving electricity loss by instilling an ethos of accountability and promoting the not-so-biblical practice of using what is available for only the purpose it was-admittedly-kinda intended for.

To sum up, electricity loss is central for the economic viability of Pakistan and wellbeing of its citizens. A sustainable and economical energy future is accessible with coordinated efforts.