BY : Mustafa Multanwala,

Student of Al-Jamea-Tus-Saifiyah, North Nazimabad Karachi.

Karachi, A bustling metropolis, is currently grappling with a severe load-shedding crisis, forcing residents to endure up to 10 hours of power outages daily. The situation has escalated due to K-Electric's staggering losses, amounting to Rs 39.4 billion in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022- 23, primarily attributed to rising operational costs and declining bill payments amidst rampant inflation. This dire scenario underscores the

critical importance of a reliable electricity supply for every household. Electricity is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity for survival in today's world. From powering essential appliances to enabling communication and

internet access, a constant electricity supply is vital for daily life. Families rely on electricity for cooking, cooling, and health care—disruptions can lead to significant hardships, especially during extreme weather conditions.

The current load-shedding not only disrupts daily routines but also hampers businesses and educational activities, further exacerbating the city's economic challenges. The flaws in the current system are glaring. K-

Electric's approach to managing load-shedding has been criticized for its inequitable distribution, where areas with high electricity theft face prolonged outages while others remain largely unaffected. Furthermore, the

government's failure to address these systemic issues has left citizens feeling vabandoned. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) recently approved tariff hikes, adding financial strain on consumers already struggling with high living costs. Residents are urging the government to take immediate action to rectify this situation. They demand transparency in operations and a commitment to improving infrastructure to ensure that every home in Karachi has access to uninterrupted electricity. It is time for authorities to prioritize this pressing issue and restore hope to the people of Karachi.