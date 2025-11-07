GREECE : Researchers have discovered a vast spider web in a cave on the border of Albania and Greece, which could potentially be the world’s largest. The recently discovered web spans 100 square meters and is home to 69,000 native barn funnel weaver spiders and 42,000 sheet weaver spiders. Social spiders build colony-like webs that are home to thousands of spiders, and such vast webs inhabited by a single species are extremely rare. However, researchers had not previously discovered a common web woven by units of different species of spiders. The trap was first discovered in 2022 by adventurers during an underground wildlife survey. He told researchers about the ‘megacity of spiders’, who later made several trips to the cave for study. The entrance to this cave is in Greece, while the deeper chambers are in Albania.

