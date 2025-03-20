The positive trend in business continues at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, with the 100 Index reaching a new historic high, as reported by national media.

According to a report, from the start of trading today, a positive trend was observed in the 100 Index, and at one point, the index was seen trading at 119,273, a rise of 1,299 points, marking its highest level ever.

It is noteworthy that yesterday, at the close of trading, the 100 Index had increased by 972 points, closing at 117,974, while the highest level during the trading day was 118,243 points.

Interestingly, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward momentum on the first day of the New Year, following record gains in the closing days of 2024.

Pak Observer reported on Wednesday that the KSE-100 index rose by 929.53 points, reaching 116,056 as trading commenced, fueled by a new economic plan introduced by the government that has bolstered investor confidence.

On the previous day, the 100-Index had declined by 132.09 points, a minor decrease of 0.11 percent, closing at 115,126.90 points.