Karachi (25 December 2025): Former Chairman of the Pakistan Ship Agents Association (PSAA), former Vice President of FPCCI and Member Core Committee of the United Business Group, Tariq Haleem, while commenting on the reform package introduced by the federal government to improve the performance of ports, said that the reform package will further enhance coordination among various institutions linked with ports and help minimize cargo dwell time.

Tariq Haleem stated that the objective of the comprehensive reform package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to improve systems at Pakistan’s ports, reduce cargo delays, lower the cost of doing business and promote economic growth. He added that these reforms focus on key aspects such as coordination, infrastructure and transparency, with the aim of making the country’s trade and logistics system more efficient and enhancing Pakistan’s global competitiveness. The package was announced after a meeting of the private-sector working group formed to prepare recommendations for port-related reforms.

Advertisements

He said it is a fact that the country’s economic prosperity is directly linked to the performance of ports, through which the system of major imports and exports operates. Ports are the foundation of business expansion and economic growth, and improved coordination among various port-related institutions will significantly reduce cargo dwell time.

The former PSAA Chairman emphasized that the role of ports in promoting business and economic growth is extremely important, and effective coordination among all institutions working at ports will accelerate cargo handling operations.

He appreciated the Prime Minister’s directive to introduce a transparent system for auctioning abandoned cargo lying at ports. He also welcomed the proposal to establish separate yards for abandoned cargo at various ports across the country and to engage internationally renowned companies for this purpose.

Tariq Haleem further stressed the need to make the country’s third port, Gwadar Port, more functional and to take more effective measures to attract cargo there, adding that increased investment in Gwadar is essential.