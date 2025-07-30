Advertisements

Karachi (30-07-2025): The My Karachi exhibition, organized by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), will begin on Friday, August 1, at the Karachi Expo Centre and continue until August 3. The event, titled “My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony,” was first launched in 2004 under the leadership of renowned business community leader, former KCCI President, and BMG Chairman Siraj Qasim Teli.

Each year, people from all areas of the city – women, men, children, and the elderly – flock to the My Karachi exhibition to purchase their favorite products.

Farhan Lakhani, Director of Lakhani Silk Mills and a regular participant in the exhibition, stated that his company participates in My Karachi solely to provide high-quality and fashionable suits to women and the public at discounted prices – a promise they fulfill every year.

United Kings also sets up an attractive and popular stall at the exhibition, which draws a huge number of buyers. Sheikh Muhammad Tahseen, head of United Kings, stated that the brand has earned its name in the food industry without compromising on quality. He affirmed that visitors to My Karachi, starting August 1, will once again be offered top-tier food products.

My Karachi has become a signature event of the city, eagerly awaited by consumers. Every year, hundreds of thousands of visitors attend the event at the Expo Centre. All the halls of the venue have been adorned with beautiful and well-designed stalls.