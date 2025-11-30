In an era marked by ideological division, wars, and growing misunderstandings among civilizations, interfaith dialogue has become one of humanity’s most vital paths to peace. The world’s three major monotheistic faiths—Islam, Christianity, and Judaism—not only share a belief in the Oneness of God but also uphold strong ethical foundations that unite their communities across continents and generations. Today, as global tensions threaten these connections, engagement among these faiths is both a moral obligation and a civilizational necessity.

The Power of Symbolic Gestures: Lessons from Two Papal Visits

Interfaith relationships are strengthened not only by political agreements or academic dialogue, but also by symbolic acts that show respect and humility.

One of the most significant moments in recent religious history was Pope Benedict XVI’s 2006 visit to Istanbul’s Blue Mosque, where he removed his shoes and stood silently beside the Grand Mufti, facing the mihrab. Although he did not pray, his reflective silence embodied a universal principle: reverence for the Divine goes beyond religious boundaries.

Nearly two decades later, the spirit of this gesture was revived by Pope Leo XIV’s visit to the Blue Mosque, which became a key moment of his Apostolic Journey.

Pope Leo XIV was warmly welcomed by Safi Arpagu?, the President of Religious Affairs of Turkey, and his visit was marked by a deep sense of calm. Unlike some of his predecessors, he did not stop to pray during the visit. Instead:

• He listened closely to the muezzin’s call, valuing the melodic tradition that beckons millions to prayer.

• He strolled through the mosque, reflecting on its architecture, civilizational legacy, and historical importance.

• He deliberately focused on understanding rather than performing symbolic prayer actions.

In a world used to spectacle, Pope Leo XIV’s silence spoke louder than words. It represented humility, respect for Turkey’s Muslim identity, and a commitment to strengthening the relationship between the Catholic Church and Islam.

Together, these papal visits—though different in form—convey the same message: genuine respect requires not sameness but sincerity.

A Shared Monotheistic Bond

Monotheistic religions—Islam, Christianity, and Judaism—trace their spiritual origins to Prophet Abraham (Ibrahim), the father of monotheism. Throughout history, this common spiritual heritage has promoted cooperation, dialogue, and coexistence among many communities.

The Qur’an captures this unity with remarkable clarity:

“Come to a common word between you and us: that we worship none but God.” (Qur’an 3:64)

This verse is not merely a religious injunction; it is a roadmap for interfaith reconciliation and collective action. It calls upon all believers to unite under the banner of ethical responsibility, justice, compassion, and the protection of human dignity.

Eschatological Convergence: A Shared Muslim-Christian Perspective on the End Times

Many Islamic scholars note that classical hadith literature describes a joint alliance between Muslims and righteous Christians before the appearance of the final deceiver, the Dajjal.

Prophetic traditions describe:

• A treaty of peace between Muslims and “Romans” (interpreted historically as Christians).

• A shared struggle against a common oppressive enemy.

• The eventual return of Jesus (Isa ibn Maryam)—the Messiah—who is recognized in Islam as the true Messiah and a sign of the Last Days.

This eschatological narrative represents a fundamental principle: the forces of truth, justice, and morality are meant to come together, regardless of religious differences.

Though theological interpretations differ, the main message is clear—interfaith harmony is not only historical and ethical; it is part of spiritual destiny.

Interfaith Dialogue in a Divided World

The modern world faces divisions that are not just political but also deeply psychological and spiritual. Rising extremism in all directions, misinformation, hate-based rhetoric, and the manipulation of religion for political purposes have led to unprecedented levels of global anxiety.

In this delicate landscape, interfaith dialogue isn’t just polite diplomacy; it’s a vital necessity.

Interfaith collaboration can achieve:

• Countering radicalization through mutual understanding

• Strengthening global diplomatic trust

• Empowering civil society to promote respect

• Protecting religious minorities everywhere

• Building moral alliances for global peace

When religious communities recognize their shared values, they weaken the forces that seek to divide humanity.

A Call to the World’s Conscience

Gestures like the papal visits to the Blue Mosque—whether marked by prayer or quiet reflection—carry great significance. They show billions around the world that faith should be a bridge, not a battleground.

Today, the world must move toward:

• Dialogue without judgment

• Engagement without fear

• Cooperation without conditions

Faith leaders, scholars, policymakers, and communities have a sacred duty to promote peace by highlighting the universal core of belief in one God.

Humanity shares its struggles. Its aspirations are united. Its Creator is One.

About the Author

Dr. Gholam Mujtaba is a Pakistani American political leader, scholar, and senior Republican figure in the United States. He holds dual doctoral degrees (MD and Ed.D.) and has published over 1,000 research articles worldwide in medicine, socio-political issues, and interfaith dialogue. As chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA and a cabinet-level advisor to President Donald J. Trump, he works to strengthen U.S.–Pakistan relations, promote global interreligious harmony, and foster monotheistic cooperation for world peace.