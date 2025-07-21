Advertisements

ISLAMABAD, July 21, 2025 —Former Islamabad Chamber of Commerce President and prominent business leader Shahid Rasheed Butt has stated that the recent torrential rains, while devastating lives and property, also led to the waste of billions of dollars’ worth of freshwater, an act he termed “national suicide” in a water-starved country.

Speaking to members of the business community, he said hundreds of people have been killed and injured, and crops and infrastructure worth tens of millions of rupees have been damaged in the latest downpours. “Yet again, we failed to preserve even a fraction of the precious rainwater,” he noted, adding that despite decades of worsening shortages, water conservation remains a low priority for the state.

He warned that if Pakistan had invested in rainwater harvesting systems earlier, the same water that causes floods today could have been a vital asset for the agricultural, energy, and industrial sectors. The potential benefits of rainwater harvesting are immense, and it’s not too late to start.

Citing World Resources Institute data, he noted that Pakistan is the third most water-stressed country globally. Despite water scarcity, we waste an estimated $29 billion worth of water annually. If captured, this water could significantly offset the country’s $180 billion in annual economic needs, he said.

He urged the government to take the lead in this crucial matter. The government should legally mandate the inclusion of separate water harvesting tanks in every new public, private, and residential building. The success stories from Japan and Singapore demonstrate that, with the right policies, up to 80% of annual rainfall can be collected, meeting approximately half of their water needs.

“Water wastage is not just about urban flooding; it directly threatens the economy, food security, and national stability,” he stressed. Without urgent action, he warned, Pakistan faces a future of worsening water scarcity, agricultural collapse, and another wave of inflation. The time to act is now, before the situation becomes even dire.

Shahid Rasheed Butt called for the immediate formulation of a comprehensive national water policy aimed at turning rain from a curse into a blessing through systematic harvesting and conservation