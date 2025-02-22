A viral video showing a fan behaving inappropriately with Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey has caused an uproar on social media.

According to Indian media reports, the actress was speaking to reporters when a fan approached her for a selfie. As she agreed, the fan attempted to kiss her, leaving Poonam visibly uncomfortable. Reacting swiftly, she pushed the fan away.

The incident, caught on camera, has sparked widespread criticism online, with many condemning the fan’s actions. Some users, however, have speculated that the video could be a publicity stunt.

Regardless of the speculation, the incident has reignited concerns over celebrity safety and boundaries in public interactions.