ISLAMABAD(March-28, 2025) On Friday, Al-Shifa Trust (AST) announced that pollen levels in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have notably increased during the current season, so the masses should take preventive measures to avoid the discomfort associated with this issue.

It said this rise in pollen concentration has resulted in a corresponding surge in allergy-related symptoms among the local population.

Prof. Dr. Inam-ul-Haq, senior consultant at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital in Rawalpindi, said that residents should take preventive measures, such as wearing protective sunglasses, to reduce the effects of high pollen exposure.

He added that those with pre-existing allergies or asthma must take additional preventive measures and use air purifiers.

Talking to media men, he said that the spring season has unfolded, and pollen allergies can trigger a range of eye-related symptoms, including red, itchy, and burning eyes.

He said these symptoms can be accompanied by excessive tearing, swelling, and sensitivity to light. Eye allergies are not typically dangerous but can cause significant discomfort and disrupt daily activities.

He added that in most cases, eye allergies are also associated with other allergic reactions, such as sneezing, nasal congestion, and a runny nose.

Prof. Dr. Inam-ul-Haq said eye allergies occur when the immune system overreacts, producing antibodies that trigger the release of histamine and other chemicals. This reaction leads to inflammation, redness, and excessive tearing.

He said the best approach to managing eye allergies is minimizing exposure to allergens. He recommended preventive measures like staying indoors when pollen counts are high, keeping windows closed, using air conditioning to filter air, and wearing protective sunglasses to prevent pollen from reaching the eyes.

He said people should shut car windows and use air conditioning to reduce allergen exposure.

He said that eyedrops like loteprednol (Alrex, Lotemax) treat eye allergies, adding that they should be used only briefly because they can cause side effects.

Prof. Dr. Inam-ul-Haq said that seasonal pollen allergies can be uncomfortable but are manageable with the proper precautions and treatments. People should follow preventive strategies and consult an ophthalmologist when necessary.

He informed that nearly 80 percent of patients receive free treatment in all trust-run hospitals in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Kohat, Sukkur, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit.