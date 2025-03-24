Islamabad: Dr. Shahid Rasheed Butt, business leader and former President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Monday advocated for decisive action against terrorism, reflecting his commitment to a safer future for all.

Terrorism poses a severe threat to the country’s integrity, which should be dealt with an iron hand, he said.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that there is an urgent need for a comprehensive and effective counterterrorism strategy, advocating for the immediate implementation of a new plan to combat terrorist activities.

The business leader, in a statement issued here today, suggested exploring the use of drone technology as a tactical advantage in the fight against terrorism.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of the security forces and assured them of the public’s unwavering support.

Highlighting the continuous wave of terrorist attacks, he warned that terrorist groups are operating with external support. He urged the nation to remain vigilant against politicians and influential who support these elements.

He emphasized that Pakistan is facing an organized conspiracy, with multiple countries involved in destabilizing efforts.

Given the severity of the situation, he stated that the era of soft diplomacy is over, urging the public to stand firmly behind the armed forces to eliminate these threats decisively.

Shahid Rasheed Butt pointed out that while patriotic political parties stand united with the government and military, certain political elements are creating unnecessary obstacles.

He condemned these actions, labelling them as efforts to strengthen the country’s enemies.

Furthermore, he expressed concern over the presence of Afghan citizens involved in terrorist activities, condemning demands for granting them Pakistani citizenship despite their role in security threats.

He stressed the need for enhanced resources for law enforcement agencies. He suggested imposing curfews in high-risk areas to facilitate counterterrorism operations.

Mr Butt reaffirmed the business community’s and the public’s confidence in the government and armed forces.

He hoped that Pakistan’s security challenges would be effectively addressed by army with unified national support.