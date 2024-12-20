KARACHI, Dec 20 (INP): A polio vaccination team was attacked within the limits of Korangi police station, leaving two polio workers and a policeman injured. The attack, carried out by a family, involved the use of shovels. A total of six individuals, including four women, were arrested in connection with the violence against the polio team. The authorities acted swiftly, with a heavy contingent of police and Rangers dispatched to the site to restore order. The SSP Korangi confirmed the arrests and assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in the assault. The injured polio workers and policeman were immediately provided medical assistance.