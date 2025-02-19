KARACHI: Despite claims of intensified efforts by Karachi police, the whereabouts of two missing children from the Garden area remain unknown, ARY News reported.

As part of the ongoing search, a police team visited the shrine of ‘Daata Darbar’ to follow potential leads. Posters with the children’s photographs have also been placed throughout the city. Additionally, authorities have announced a cash reward for anyone providing credible information regarding the missing boys.

The children, Ali Raza and Aliyan Muhammad, disappeared from the Garden area on January 14. In response, DIG South Asad Raza formed a special search committee, led by the SSP City, to expedite their recovery. The five-member team includes the SP Investigation City and is dedicated to locating the children. Although three suspects have been detained, no breakthrough has been achieved so far.

Aliyan, aged five, and Ali Raza, aged six, vanished while playing outside their homes six days ago. On January 15, Aliyan’s mother, Zainab, returned from work at a gym to discover that her son was missing. Her husband, Younis, informed her that Aliyan had gone outside to play.

During the search, a neighbor mentioned that Ali had also been playing outside with Aliyan for an extended period before both children disappeared. CCTV footage later surfaced, showing a couple on a motorcycle with two children. However, further investigation confirmed that the children in the footage were not Aliyan and Ali Raza.

Zainab and her husband clarified the situation, stating that the children in the video were misidentified, and their own sons remain missing. Despite ongoing police efforts, there has been no significant progress in locating them.