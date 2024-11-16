On the occasion of Iqbal Day, a Poetry session was organized in the Cultural Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran Karachi in memory of martyrs of Quds, Ismail Haniya, Syed Hasan Nasrullah, Syed Hashim Safiuddin, Yahya Sanwar and thousands of other martyrs of Palestine and Lebanon.

The ceremony was attended by Azad Iqbal, the grandson of Allamah Iqbal, Saeed Talebi Nia, the head of Khana e Farhang Iran, Dr. Hussain pour and Dr. Adeel Khani, distinguished guests from Iran, and a large number of prominent local poets and social and cultural figures. It started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthems of Iran and Pakistan.

Dr. Saeed Talebi Nia, head of Khana e Farhang Iran Karachi, while presenting the welcome speech, thanked the guests of the ceremony, especially Mr. Azad Iqbal, Dr. Hussain Pour and Dr. Adeel Khani for their presence.

He said: It is a matter of honor and pride for Khana e Farhang Iran Karachi that Mr. Azad Iqbal, the grandson of the great poet of the East, Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, is participating in this conference. He added: I hope that the participation of well-known poets and scholars and their poetry recital in this gathering will strengthen the mission and goal of Mujahideen of Palestine and Lebanon.

Azad Iqbal while addressing the conference said: In my opinion, these days, it is essential to publicize Iqbal’s message and thought to free the Muslim society from mental slavery; which is the primary responsibility of Muslim writers and intellectuals.

He added: the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon are suffering from the worst cruelty and brutality that caused massacre of thousands of innocent men, women and even young children. In the context of such conditions, Allama Muhammad Iqbal had said that the Western powers first alienated the Muslims from their religion, then they succeeded in dominating them.

He further said: Allama Iqbal used to say that if the Jews have the right to rule the land of Palestine, why do the Muslims not have the right to rule Spain?

Dr. Hussain pour paid tribute to the efforts of Khan e Farhang Iran and prominent poets of Karachi for organizing the conference in memory of Palestinian and Lebanese martyrs. He said: I consider it a great honor for me to participate in this gathering among the renowned respected figures of Pakistani poetry who are here in support of the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon.

In this conference, around 30 eminent poets paid tribute to the martyrs of Palestine and Lebanon and strongly condemned Israel and global imperialism. About 120 poets from Karachi, Haider Abad, Multan, Quita, Qom and Canberra-Australia participated the poetry competition and submitted 174 poems and ghazals in Urdu, Persian and English languages.