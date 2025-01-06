Their ways of kindness, that affection of heart on them.Alas, those times, those talks, those times of heart.He did not listen attentively the tale of the heart.Life has passed, but the pain of heart does not go away.It is nothing new to come to the beauty of the heart.This is a hobby of an old heart.That beginning of love, that endless joyDon’t decorate them with flowers of heart after seeing them.Heartache erases after becoming heartache.O Lord, may the enemy also get sick! Don’t touch the heart.At least he spoiled my destiny.And then laugh at it and make the heart angry.Not in my side, not in your fistI have been homeless for a long time, tiredness of heart.He also did not become ours, the heart also went from the hands.”It was better not to come of my heart than to come like this”You are very good, but remember.

It does not look good to torture such people.Come and meet me without hesitation, smile and meet your eyes.Come, we will teach you how to mix the heart.No footprint, no illusion, no dreamWhy do you think it is a game to erase the heartAll wishes have turned to dust, all wishes have been erased.The treasure of my heart was looted in the alley of my beloved.Someone has taken hundreds of interests from my side.Now it is not possible to come back of my heart.Naseer in his gathering! Swear to their smilesWe kept watching, leaving the hand of the heart.

Poet of the week Peer Syed Naseeruddin Naseer Gilani.