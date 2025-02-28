The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has announced that the 35th National Games will be held in Karachi from May 6 to 16, while Lahore will host the inaugural National Youth Games from September 7 to 13.

The Youth Games, aimed at athletes aged 14 to 17, will act as a talent hunt for future international events like the Asian Youth Games and Youth Olympics. The National Games will feature 26 sports for men and 23 for women, with the possibility of adding six more sports after further review.

POA President Arif Saeed also plans to submit a proposal to the government, urging more support for youth development through scholarships, training programs, and provincial athlete registrations.

Additionally, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has been appointed Chef de Mission for the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.

The meeting also finalized the 14th South Asian Games schedule, which will be hosted by Pakistan in January 2026, and confirmed Karachi as the host city for the King’s Baton Relay ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow