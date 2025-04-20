The administration has termed the news aired today on Geo News regarding the PNSC Workshop as misleading. The report claimed that the General Manager (Workshop) used the organization’s vehicles for one day and engaged staff for shifting tasks. It is clarified that the GM (Workshop) had acquired the vehicle through a proper requisition submitted to the organization. Alhamdulillah, PNSC has been a profitable institution for the past three decades, and there is no room for any kind of irregularity within this organization.