ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rains in Karachi and several other regions across the country starting next week.

According to the Met Office, Karachi is expected to experience rain, wind, and thunderstorms — with isolated heavy downpours — from August 18 to 22, with intermittent breaks. Similar conditions are predicted for Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, and Jacobabad during the same period.

In Punjab, widespread rain with scattered heavy to very heavy falls is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and surrounding areas between August 18 and 21. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Swat, Abbottabad, Mardan, and Chitral, is also expected to receive significant rainfall during this time.

Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are also on alert for moderate to heavy showers.

The PMD warned of possible flash floods in local streams and nullahs in Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Murree, Galliyat, and parts of Punjab and Balochistan. Urban flooding may hit low-lying areas of Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Peshawar, and Nowshera, while landslides could disrupt transport in hilly areas.

Authorities and the public have been urged to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas, and take precautionary measures to minimize risks.