KARACHI, June 1, 2026: Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has announced that a special meeting will be arranged between a delegation of industrialists from the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and the Prime Minister to directly present proposals for industrial development and economic growth.

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The meeting is expected to focus on investment facilitation, infrastructure improvement, and stronger industry–government coordination.

Target: 2.1 Million Skilled Workers Abroad

Rana Mashhood said Pakistan aims to send 2.1 million skilled workers abroad this year, a sharp rise from around 900,000 last year, highlighting a major expansion in overseas employment policy.

He said the government is finalizing agreements with countries including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Gulf states to expand labour export opportunities.

Digital Youth Portal and Training Expansion

The Chairman said the Digital Youth Portal has registered more than 800,000 young people, offering access to jobs, internships, and training opportunities.

He added that the platform connects youth with over 4,000 organizations and has already helped generate more than 100,000 job placements.

Plans were also announced for a six-month industrial internship programme, where the government will fund participants while placing them in companies for hands-on training.

Industry Leaders Stress Youth–Industry Link

KATI President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry Muhammad Ikram Rajput said Pakistan’s youth population is a major national asset and must be integrated with industry needs through modern skills development.

He stressed that aligning education with market demand is essential for long-term economic growth.

Export Potential and Economic Concerns

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya warned that Pakistan risks missing economic opportunities if industrial policy is not strengthened, noting that the Korangi Industrial Area contributes around 10% of national exports.

He also highlighted that youth make up nearly 60% of Pakistan’s population, yet employment opportunities remain insufficient.

Infrastructure Funding and Industrial Growth

Chairman KITE Limited Zahid Saeed said Karachi’s exports stand at around $16 billion, while remittances remain a key support for the national economy.

He said vocational training could significantly boost remittances, potentially increasing inflows by billions annually.

He also pointed out that a promised federal grant of Rs250 million for infrastructure development in Korangi remains pending, despite provincial support already being provided.

Call for Stronger Industrial Policy

Business leaders collectively urged the government to accelerate industrialization policies, warning against over-reliance on trade and imports.

They emphasized that stronger public–private collaboration is essential to create jobs, boost exports, and ensure sustainable economic growth.